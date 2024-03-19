NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NYSE:NRG opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $66.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

