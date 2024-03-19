Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI) Shares Down 21.4%

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.53. 78,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 51,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nubia Brand International by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nubia Brand International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 46,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nubia Brand International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

