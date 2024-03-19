NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SMR stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 172,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 1,233,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in NuScale Power by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

