Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.32. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.