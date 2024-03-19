Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,239 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 470,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of ONB opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

