One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
One Stop Systems Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of OSS opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Activity
In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $372,932.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
