One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of OSS opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $372,932.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

About One Stop Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

