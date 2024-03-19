Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) VP Yoon Ah Oh Sells 2,685 Shares of Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yoon Ah Oh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $175.63 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after buying an additional 611,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $89,785,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

