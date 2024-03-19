Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.54

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.54 and traded as high as $38.57. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 37,955 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $390.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.29 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

