Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.31.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

