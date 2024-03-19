OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

OptiNose stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $217.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.21. OptiNose has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 52,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $69,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,387 shares in the company, valued at $718,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

