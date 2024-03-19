Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Raymond James

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

Shares of OBNNF stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $767.55 million and a PE ratio of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 64.10 and a current ratio of 64.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

