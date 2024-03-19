OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 29th

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCM opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $649.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.33 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 73.30% and a net margin of 25.17%. Analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.