Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OVV. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after buying an additional 507,562 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $559,852,000. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

