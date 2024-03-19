Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 94,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.81% of Owens Corning worth $106,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 156.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.58. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $89.60 and a 52 week high of $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,799 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

