Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

