Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $165.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 75.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 103,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $180.98 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $188.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

