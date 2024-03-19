Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of PZZA opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

