Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $578.74

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 578.74 ($7.37) and traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.59). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 672 ($8.56), with a volume of 185,405 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 26th.
View Our Latest Research Report on PAG
Paragon Banking Group Price Performance
Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,606.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Peter Hill purchased 248 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,678.96 ($2,137.44). Also, insider Zoe Howorth purchased 6,541 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.13) per share, for a total transaction of £41,796.99 ($53,210.68). Insiders have purchased 9,028 shares of company stock worth $5,892,505 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.
