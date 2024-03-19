Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Paramount Global worth $21,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,869 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

