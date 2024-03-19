Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stake Boosted by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Park Aerospace worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.43. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

