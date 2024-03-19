Parkland Co. (PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on April 15th

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI stock opened at C$43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.96. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$28.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.3015038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.69.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.59, for a total transaction of C$334,431.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.59, for a total value of C$334,431.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total transaction of C$1,515,618.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,312. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

