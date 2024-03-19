Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) versus World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Financial Comparison

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) and World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Parkland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of World Kinect shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of World Kinect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Parkland and World Kinect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkland N/A N/A N/A World Kinect 0.11% 6.07% 1.64%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Parkland pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. World Kinect pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Parkland pays out 138.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. World Kinect pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Parkland and World Kinect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkland 0 0 1 0 3.00 World Kinect 1 2 1 0 2.00

Parkland currently has a consensus target price of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.21%. World Kinect has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Parkland’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Parkland is more favorable than World Kinect.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parkland and World Kinect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkland N/A N/A N/A $0.75 43.45 World Kinect $47.71 billion 0.03 $52.90 million $0.84 30.35

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than Parkland. World Kinect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parkland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

World Kinect beats Parkland on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parkland



Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities. This segment sells its products under the M&M Food Market, On the Run / Marché Express, Ultramar, Esso, Chevron, Pioneer, Fas Gas Plus, Bluewave Energy, Pipeline Commercial, Columbia Fuels, and Sparlings Propane brand names. Its international segment operates and services various retail service stations under the Sol, Esso, Mobil, Shell, and Texaco brand names; and owns the Sol Shop, a convenience store, as well as sells refined crude oil to commercial, industrial, and aviation businesses. The company's USA Segment delivers fuel, lubricants, and other related products to commercial and wholesale customers; operates a network of retail fuel and convenience stores under the On the Run, Arco, Cenex, Chevron, Conoco, Exxon, and other brands, as well as cardlocks under various brands; and operates terminals, storage facilities and trucks, contracts with pipeline, storage facilities, and third-party carriers to support its network. Its Refining segment refines fuel products, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; co-processes bio-feedstocks and blends low-carbon-intensity fuels with gasoline and diesel to produce greener fuels. The company was formerly known as Parkland Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Parkland Corporation in May 2020. Parkland Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About World Kinect



World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform. The Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also provides sustainability solutions, such as renewable fuel products, carbon management, and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel; and transportation logistics. The Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. This segment also offers marine fuel-related services include management services to procurement of fuel, price risk management, cost control, quality control, and claims management services; and engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

