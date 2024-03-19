Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.17.

PSI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Pason Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. In other news, Director Marcel Kessler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.84, for a total value of C$95,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Van Beurden sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TSE PSI opened at C$13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

