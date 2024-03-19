Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives $7.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,533,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,107,194.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 440,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,482 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

