Pearson plc (PSON) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.70 on May 3rd

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PSON stock opened at GBX 1,016 ($12.93) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 749.40 ($9.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,037 ($13.20). The company has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,919.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 972.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 941.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,160 ($14.77) to GBX 1,200 ($15.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.41) to GBX 965 ($12.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

