Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO opened at $30.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.10 and a beta of 0.61. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Perrigo’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,517,000 after purchasing an additional 91,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 134,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Perrigo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

