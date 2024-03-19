Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.92

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.82 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 138,453 shares traded.
Petrel Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.35.
About Petrel Resources
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
