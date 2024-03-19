Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $180.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $156.78 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average is $128.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $4,410,207. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

