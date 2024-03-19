Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $12.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

