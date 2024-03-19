Phreesia’s (PHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHR

Phreesia Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,832 shares of company stock worth $243,414 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.