PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer Sells 18,300 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$50,142.00.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.58 and a 12 month high of C$9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.39. The company has a market cap of C$423.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.38.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

