Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,935,000 after purchasing an additional 191,511 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 92,966 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $741,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 39.5% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

