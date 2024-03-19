PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) versus Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Head to Head Review

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -31.12% -1,182.09% -12.25% PLAYSTUDIOS -6.24% -7.19% -6.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Porch Group and PLAYSTUDIOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $430.30 million 0.82 -$133.93 million ($1.41) -2.55 PLAYSTUDIOS $310.89 million 1.00 -$17.78 million ($0.15) -15.47

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PLAYSTUDIOS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

78.8% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Porch Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Porch Group has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Porch Group and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 PLAYSTUDIOS 0 3 1 0 2.25

Porch Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.77%. PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.97%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Summary

Porch Group beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers. This segment operates through Porch, Floify, HireAHelper, Home Inspector Pro and Palm-Tech, Inspection Support Network, iRoofing, Porch Group Media, Porch.com, Rynoh, and V12 brands. The Insurance segment offers property-related insurance policies through its own risk-bearing carrier and independent agency as well as risk-bearing home warranty company. This segment operates though American Home Protect, Elite Insurance Group, Porticus Reinsurance Ltd., and Homeowners of America brands. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

