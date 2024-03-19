Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Director Pendleton P. White Purchases 4,000 Shares

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) Director Pendleton P. White purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 473.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
