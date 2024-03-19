Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

POOL opened at $397.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.79 and a 200-day moving average of $365.69. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.