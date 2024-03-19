Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Portman Ridge Finance Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PTMN opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $179.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.95.
Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.00%.
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
