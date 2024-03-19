Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $253.65

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 253.65 ($3.23) and traded as low as GBX 246.80 ($3.14). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.26), with a volume of 29,681 shares changing hands.

Portmeirion Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 229.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.65. The firm has a market cap of £35.81 million, a P/E ratio of 752.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

