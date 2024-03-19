Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$97.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.50.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$88.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.48. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$113.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 125.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

