Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.28

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.28 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.15). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 91.15 ($1.16), with a volume of 3,647,790 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 103 ($1.31) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Primary Health Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4,557.50, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.68. This represents a yield of 1.67%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

In related news, insider Bandhana Rawal bought 27,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,794.10 ($31,564.74). Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

