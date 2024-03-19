Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primerica Trading Down 0.2 %

Primerica stock opened at $246.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.34 and a 12 month high of $254.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.43.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Primerica by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Primerica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

