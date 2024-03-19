Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stake Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,041 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Primerica worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PRI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

Primerica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRI opened at $246.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.43. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.34 and a 12-month high of $254.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

