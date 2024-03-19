Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,477.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman purchased 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Martin Tuchman purchased 172 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $5,504.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $157,726.08.

On Friday, February 9th, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Martin Tuchman acquired 40 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $1,226.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Martin Tuchman acquired 2,047 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $65,504.00.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $190.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.58. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.