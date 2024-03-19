Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.91.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

