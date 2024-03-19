Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progress Software

Insider Activity at Progress Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at $809,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at $809,679.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.