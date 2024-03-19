Progress Software (PRGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Progress Software has set its Q1 guidance at $1.12-1.16 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.58-4.68 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progress Software stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $181,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $20,040,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,070 shares during the period.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

