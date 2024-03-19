Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,209 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after acquiring an additional 337,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,437,000 after acquiring an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,353,000 after acquiring an additional 72,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.