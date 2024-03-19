Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 55,871 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.10% of Global Net Lease worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,757,000 after buying an additional 151,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,024,330 shares in the company, valued at $36,218,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.354 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.08%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

