Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,060 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Green Plains worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $4,475,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 26.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

GPRE opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $36.02.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. TheStreet lowered Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

