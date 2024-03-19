Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.20 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.12% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $923,664.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.