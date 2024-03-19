Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,433,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 125.37%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

